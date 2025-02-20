Greystone Housing Impact: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) on Thursday reported profit of $10.1…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) on Thursday reported profit of $10.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 34 cents per share.

The provider of tax exempt financing for student housing, senior housing and multifamily housing posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.3 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $91.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.