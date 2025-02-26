Greif: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $8.6 million.…

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $8.6 million.

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

