Green Dot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported net income of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $455 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $451.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $26.7 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

Green Dot expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.9 billion.

