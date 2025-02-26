Green Brick Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) on Wednesday reported profit of $103.8 million…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) on Wednesday reported profit of $103.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.31.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $567.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $381.6 million, or $8.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.1 billion.

