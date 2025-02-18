Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $19.7 million…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $19.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services posted revenue of $202.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57.3 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $762.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLDD

