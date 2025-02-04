Great Jobs for English Majors in 2025

Career opportunities for English majors extend far beyond teaching English and writing novels. An English degree provides a highly adaptable…

An English degree provides a highly adaptable skill set that can lead to jobs in marketing, publishing, communications, law and other industries. As long as English majors understand how to leverage their strengths, there are many career paths available.

Top Skills English Majors Bring to the Table

An increasing number of employers are seeking workers with strong communication, creative thinking and interpersonal skills, all of which students should develop in college-level English courses.

Here are some of the hard and soft skills English majors can bring to an organization:

Technical Skills:

— Writing

— Editing

— Research and analysis

— Content creation

— Critical thinking

— Storytelling

— Narrative development

— Marketing and communication

— Proofreading and fact-checking

— Public speaking

— Presentation skills

Soft Skills:

— Creativity

— Problem-solving

— Interpersonal and relationship-building

— Empathy

— Emotional intelligence

— Time management and organization

— Attention to detail

— Persuasion and negotiation

What Can You Do With an English Major?

According to Stanford University’s Department of English, alumni have gone on to become high school teachers, content strategists, graphic designers,pediatricians, librarians, business executives, product marketing managers, radiologists and authors. This shows that an English degree provides the flexibility to apply your skills in many professions and industries.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, workers with English degrees were employed in these occupational groups in 2022:

Occupational group Occupational group share Educational instruction and library 21% Management 17% Business and financial operations 10% Arts, design, entertainment, sports and media 8% Office and administrative support 8% Other 36%

English Degree Salary Outcomes

According to a 2024 National Association of Colleges and Employers report, the average starting salary for English language and literature majors from the Class of 2023 was $44,723. When it comes to those further along in their careers, the median annual wage for English-degree-holding workers was $60,000, according to BLS data.

It’s important to note that these figures can vary based on factors such as industry, location and individual career paths. And if you pursue an advanced degree after graduating from college, your earning potential may be higher. For example, English language and literature majors with a master’s degree had an average starting salary of $51,727, a more than $7,000 increase over those with just a bachelor’s degree.

Overall, even though English majors may start with lower average salaries compared to those in some other fields, there’s still potential for salary growth, especially with further education and experience.

Great Jobs for English Majors

Studying English doesn’t correspond neatly with a single professional path. Instead, it provides the flexibility to explore a wide range of possibilities. “English majors possess an array of transferable skills, from creative writing to critical thinking, that open doors to many exciting fields,” Kerry Shackett, associate director for career education at Champlain College, said in an email.

That said, here are some of the common career paths English majors pursue.

Librarian

Librarians work with books, music, film, records, archival objects and innovative technology systems to help people find and use all kinds of information. They also consider how to make physical spaces and resources accessible to knowledge seekers.

“We do incredibly rewarding work contributing to the communities we serve,” Courtney Young, university librarian at Colgate University, said in an email. A job at her college’s library during her undergraduate days led Young to put her English skills to use as a professional librarian. She earned a master’s degree in library science — an industry requirement — then worked at several colleges before landing at Colgate University in New York.

One of the benefits Young most enjoys is helping undergraduates develop as scholars and people. “Being able to see how much they’ve grown and appreciate the role the library has played in their being successful is special,” Young said.

The median salary for librarians was $64,370 in 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Demand for librarians is predicted to increase by 2.9% between 2023 and 2033.

Learn more about librarians.

Retail Salesperson

Retail sales can be a great starting point for English majors, especially in bookstores, specialty shops or high-end retail stores. Strong communication skills and product knowledge are important in these settings.

The main responsibilities of retail salespeople are to explain product features to customers and handle transactions. Although many people start in retail as a temporary job, it can lead to opportunities in management or corporate roles in branding and marketing. Plus, the interpersonal and persuasion skills you learn in sales can be valuable in a variety of high-earning fields, including technology sales and business development.

The median salary for a retail salesperson was $33,680 in 2023, according to the BLS. Demand for this job is predicted to stay roughly the same within the next decade.

Learn more about retail salespeople.

Lawyer

Studying English requires analyzing texts and crafting persuasive arguments, two skills that are essential to work as a lawyer. Getting into the profession requires earning a graduate law degree and then passing the bar exam issued by the state where you hope to practice.

Attorneys advocate for and advise clients on matters related to the law. Some appear in court, while others work more behind the scenes. The median salary for lawyers was $145,760 in 2023, and job openings are predicted to grow 5.2% by 2033, about as fast as the average for all occupations.

Learn more about lawyers.

Technical Writer and Editor

Technical writers convert esoteric information into consumer-friendly manuals, research papers and website copy.

Tamanna Ramesh, founder and career coach at Spark Career Services, suggests looking into technical writing if you majored in English. “English majors know how to simplify complex information into clear, user-friendly documentation, which is what this role requires,” she said in an email. “Plus, technical writing skills are especially sought-after in high-paying industries like tech and health care.”

The median salary for technical writers was $80,050 in 2023, according to the BLS. Demand for technical writers is estimated to grow 4% by 2033. In contrast, the median salary for editors of all kinds was $75,020, and job openings are predicted to decline by 2% within the next decade.

Learn more about technical writers.

Fundraiser

Fundraisers seek to persuade. Their rhetoric is designed to convince potential donors to give money to particular causes, whether political or charitable. But their work extends beyond simply asking for funds. They also inform the public about what their organizations do, interact with volunteers, pay attention to regulations and thank donors for their support.

“Having an English degree has helped ensure I have effective written communication and analysis skills for this position. I run reports, research potential funders and assist in the grant writing process,” Sally Velez, a development coordinator at Dog Tag, a small nonprofit organization, said in an email. “More than anything, my English degree helped me think in a creative way, which is essential for fundraising.”

The median salary was $64,160 for fundraisers in 2023, and job openings for this career are predicted to grow 5.9% in the next 10 years.

Learn more about fundraisers.

Public Relations Specialist

Public relations specialists help brands, companies and individuals shape their public image. They write press releases, create social media content, pitch stories to journalists and sometimes handle crisis communication.

English majors are a great fit for PR because the job requires strong writing, storytelling and communication skills. “I would say the biggest advantage my English minor has given me in my PR career is strong communication and grammar skills,” said Pilar Lewis, publicist at Otter Public Relations, in an email. “It’s helped me create attention-grabbing media content and really sharpened my storytelling.”

PR specialists work in a variety of industries, including corporate communications, entertainment, nonprofits and government.

The median salary for public relations specialists was $66,750 in 2023. The BLS projects a 6.2% employment growth for public relations specialists within the next decade.

Learn more about public relations specialists.

Marketing Manager

Marketing managers oversee companies’ branding, advertising, and promotional efforts. They analyze market trends, develop campaigns, manage social media strategies, and collaborate with content creators and designers.

English majors often do well in marketing because they understand how to craft messages that engage and connect with the target audience. “Breakthrough marketing requires curiosity, an ability to think out of the box and an understanding of people and trends,” Joe Weinlick, chief marketing officer and brand strategist at WeinlickWorks, said in an email. “An English major provides all of these.”

If you’re interested in becoming a marketing manager, you’ll typically need a bachelor’s degree in marketing or a related field, such as journalism, communications or English. You must also have an understanding of digital marketing and social media.

According to the BLS, the median salary for marketing managers was $157,620 in 2023. Employment growth for this career is estimated to be 8.2% between 2023 and 2033.

Learn more about marketing managers.

What Career Path Should You Choose As an English Major?

If you’re great at digesting written content, critical thinking, analyzing and detailed writing, your skill set is valued across industries and professions.

“All industries and most jobs need effective writers and thinkers, which is exactly what English majors practice,” Deb Brunetti, associate director and pre-law advisor at the Hale Center for Career Development at Connecticut College, said in an email. “So, the ‘best’ job for an English major is one that taps into this skill set and aligns with your personal values.”

While fields like marketing, public relations and law often offer jobs with higher salaries, many English majors find more meaningful careers in education, nonprofits, publishing and the arts. The key is figuring out what excites you most and choosing a career path that allows you to put those strengths to work.

Update 02/05/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.