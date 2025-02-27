Gray Media: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Media, Inc. (GTN) on Thursday reported earnings of $169 million in its fourth…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Gray Media, Inc. (GTN) on Thursday reported earnings of $169 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.59.

The broadcast television company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $375 million, or $3.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.64 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Gray Media said it expects revenue in the range of $764 million to $775 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTN

