Graphic Packaging: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $138 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $658 million, or $2.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.81 billion.

Graphic Packaging expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.48 to $2.73 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPK

