Granite Point Mortgage Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.98 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $38.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $207.1 million, or $4.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $35.9 million.

