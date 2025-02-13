Granite Construction: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday reported profit of $41.5 million in…

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday reported profit of $41.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watsonville, California-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $977.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $126.3 million, or $2.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.01 billion.

Granite Construction expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion.

