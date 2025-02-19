Grand Canyon Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $81.9 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $81.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $2.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.95 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $292.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $226.2 million, or $7.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Grand Canyon Education expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.50 to $2.52.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $286.5 million to $287.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Grand Canyon Education expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.43 to $8.82 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.1 billion.

