Gran Tierra Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Monday reported a loss of $34.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of $1.04.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $147.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.2 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $621.8 million.

