Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 3.25 cents at $4.75 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 10 cents at $5.56 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 0.25 cent at $3.62 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 4 cents at $10.29 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.12 cent at $1.95 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.27 cent at $2.75 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 1.1 cents at $.87 a pound.

