Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.83 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 1.25 cents at $5.79 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 2.5 cents at $3.54 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $10.29 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.5 cent at $1.95 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 3.12 cents at $2.73 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 0.75 cent at $.87 a pound.

