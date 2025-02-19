Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 1 cent at $5.01 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 2.25 cents at $6.03 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 0.25 cent at $3.44 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $10.38 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.28 cent at $1.94 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 0.27 cent at $2.70 a pound. Apr. hogs lost 0.6 cent at $.93 a pound.

