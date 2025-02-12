Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 1.5 cents at $4.83 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 4 cents at $5.73 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 5.5 cents at $3.44 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 8.25 cents at $10.35 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 0.18 cent at $1.96 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 0.05 cent at $2.65 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.43 cent at $.93 a pound.

