Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.83 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 5.25 cents at $5.76 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 2.75 cents at $3.40 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $10.44 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 1.92 cents at $1.96 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 3.12 cents at $2.65 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 1.17 cents at $.93 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.