Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.92 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 4.25 cents at $5.79 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 8.25 cents at $3.43 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.49 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 1.32 cents at $1.98 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 3.02 cents at $2.68 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 0.58 cent at $.92 a pound.

