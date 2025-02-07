Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.88 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 2.75 cents at $5.82 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 13 cents at $3.50 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was off 6.5 cents at $10.48 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 0.2 cent at $1.97 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.03 cent at $2.65 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.13 cent at $.92 a pound.

