Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 14.5 cents at $4.53 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 8.25 cents at $5.39 a bushel. Mar. oats was unchanged at $3.53 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 16.75 cents at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 3.3 cents at $1.93 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was off 2 cents at $2.75 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 0.8 cent at $.84 a pound.

