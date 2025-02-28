Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 2.75 cents at $4.67 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $5.47 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 7.25 cents at $3.53 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 5.5 cents at $10.28 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 0.18 cent at $1.96 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.45 cent at $2.77 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.5 cent at $.85 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.