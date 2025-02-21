Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.98 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 5.5 cents at $5.91 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 2.5 cents at $3.59 a bushel. Mar. soybeans fell by 1.5 cents at $10.44 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.2 cent at $1.94 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.27 cent at $2.70 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.6 cent at $.93 a pound.

