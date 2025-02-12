Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.91 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $5.74 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 11.5 cents at $3.33 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.28 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 0.17 cent at $1.96 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.1 cent at $2.65 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.77 cent at $.94 a pound.

