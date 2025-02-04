Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.94 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 18.25 cents at $5.78 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 3.5 cents at $3.58 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 1 cent at $10.75 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 1.75 cents at $1.99 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was down 2.25 cents at $2.69 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 2.2 cents at $.90 a pound.

