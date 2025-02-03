Live Radio
Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press

February 3, 2025, 4:28 PM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.88 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.67 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 12.25 cents at $3.58 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $10.56 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 1.02 cents at $2.00 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was down 3.9 cents at $2.70 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 3.08 cents at $.86 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

