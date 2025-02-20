Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 3.5 cents at $5.01 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.92 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 0.25 cent at $3.42 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 7.75 cents at $10.39 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 0.18 cent at $1.95 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was off 0.08 cent at $2.69 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 0.25 cent at $.90 a pound.

