Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.96 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 0.5 cent at $5.88 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 1.75 cents at $3.64 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 1 cent at $10.62 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 4.12 cents at $1.97 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 4.9 cents at $2.66 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.1 cent at $.92 a pound.

