Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.93 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 9.75 cents at $5.72 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 10.5 cents at $3.68 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 0.75 cent at $10.59 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 2.52 cents at $2.01 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 2.52 cents at $2.71 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 1.58 cents at $.92 a pound.

