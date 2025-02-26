Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 0.75 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 0.75 cent at $4.79 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 8.75 cents at $5.66 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 8.5 cents at $3.63 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 1.5 cents at $10.24 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 0.88 cent at $1.95 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.08 cent at $2.74 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 1.48 cents at $.88 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.