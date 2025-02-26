Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 1.5 cents at $4.81 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 1.5 cents at $5.74 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 2.75 cents at $3.71 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 2.5 cents at $10.29 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 0.15 cent at $1.96 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 0.12 cent at $2.74 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.15 cent at $.87 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.