Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.93 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 1 cent at $5.78 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 1.75 cents at $3.32 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 4.25 cents at $10.30 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.72 cent at $1.96 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.4 cent at $2.68 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.8 cent at $.93 a pound.

