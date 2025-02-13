Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 2.25 cents at $4.88 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 4.25 cents at $5.79 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 0.5 cent at $3.33 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 2 cents at $10.26 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.03 cent at $1.96 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.02 cent at $2.65 a pound. Apr. hogs lost 0.38 cent at $.94 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.