Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.87 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 1 cents at $5.84 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 1 cents at $3.51 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 1.75 cents at $10.48 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.12 cent at $1.97 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.4 cent at $2.65 a pound. Apr. hogs was unchanged at $.92 a pound.

