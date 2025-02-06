Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.93 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 1.25 cents at $5.74 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 1.75 cents at $3.66 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 4.25 cents at $10.61 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 0.25 cent at $2.01 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was off 0.1 cent at $2.71 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.25 cent at $.92 a pound.

