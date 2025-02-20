Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 2.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 2.5 cents at $4.99 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 6.25 cents at $5.86 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 8 cents at $3.50 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 1.75 cents at $10.41 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 1.35 cents at $1.93 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was down 3.05 cents at $2.66 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 0.95 cent at $.89 a pound.

