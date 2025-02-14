Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.96…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.96 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $6.01 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 7.75 cents at $3.41 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.37 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 2.18 cents at $1.95 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was off 1.05 cents at $2.67 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 1.52 cents at $.93 a pound.

