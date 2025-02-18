Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 2.75 cents at $4.99 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 1 cent at $5.99 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 0.5 cent at $3.37 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 1.75 cents at $10.38 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.38 cent at $1.95 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.7 cent at $2.67 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.75 cent at $.93 a pound.

