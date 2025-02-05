Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 1.5 cents at $4.96 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 4.5 cents at $5.82 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 1.75 cents at $3.58 a bushel. Mar. soybeans fell by 7.75 cents at $10.67 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.25 cent at $1.99 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.23 cent at $2.68 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.38 cent at $.90 a pound.

