Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 3.25 cents at $4.98 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 12.25 cents at $5.90 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 8.25 cents at $3.36 a bushel. Mar. soybeans lost 3.5 cents at $10.34 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.45 cent at $1.95 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 1.33 cents at $2.69 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 2.35 cents at $.90 a pound.

