Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 3.75 cents at $4.92 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 3 cents at $5.85 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 0.75 cent at $3.63 a bushel. Mar. soybeans lost 5.5 cents at $10.55 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.2 cent at $1.97 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 0.15 cent at $2.65 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.2 cent at $.92 a pound.

