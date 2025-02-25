Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 4.25 cents at $4.78 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 7.25 cents at $5.72 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 0.5 cent at $3.54 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was off 1.5 cents at $10.28 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 0.13 cent at $1.95 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.3 cent at $2.73 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.12 cent at $.88 a pound.

