Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 4.25 cents at $4.87 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 9.75 cents at $5.80 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 3.25 cents at $3.56 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 1.5 cents at $10.38 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 0.45 cent at $1.94 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 1.53 cents at $2.69 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.5 cent at $.88 a pound.

