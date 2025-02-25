Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.80 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 2.75 cents at $5.75 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 3 cents at $3.74 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $10.31 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.47 cent at $1.96 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 1.72 cents at $2.74 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.83 cent at $.87 a pound.

