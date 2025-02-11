Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.92 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 2.25 cents at $5.82 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 1 cent at $3.42 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $10.50 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was unchanged at $1.98 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.05 cent at $2.68 a pound. Apr. hogs was unchanged at $.92 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.