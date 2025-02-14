Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 3.5 cents at $4.97 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 13 cents at $5.91 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 1.25 cents at $3.33 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 7 cents at $10.37 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.15 cent at $1.97 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.15 cent at $2.68 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 1 cents at $.94 a pound.

