Graham Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported net income of $548.8 million…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported net income of $548.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $125.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $22.58 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $724.6 million, or $163.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.79 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.