GrafTech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) on Friday reported a loss of $49.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Brooklyn Heights, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The maker of graphite products posted revenue of $134.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $131.2 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $538.8 million.

