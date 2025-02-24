Goosehead: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.9 million.…

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 79 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $93.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.4 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $314.5 million.

Goosehead expects full-year revenue in the range of $350 million to $385 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSHD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSHD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.