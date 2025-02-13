Goodyear: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $76 million.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $4.95 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.91 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GT

