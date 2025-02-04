Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $111.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 39 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $220.7 million in the period.

